What to Know New York hospitals rank among the worst in the nation (No. 48) for safety; NJ hospitals came in No. 17 and CT hospitals were No. 46

The rankings are based on the percentage of hospitals in each state that earned an 'A' safety grade in Leapfrog's latest study

Only 8 of 137 hospitals assessed in NY earned an 'A' grade; Leapfrog looked at about 2,500 hospitals across 50 states for the spring study

New York and Connecticut hospitals rank among the worst in the nation when it comes to safety ratings, while New Jersey fared much better, however, still failing to crack the top 15, a new report released Tuesday finds.

Approximately 2,500 hospitals across the 50 states were given letter grades, A through F, based on the hospital’s errors, accidents and infections, according to Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization that ranks hospitals every spring and fall.

New York came in at No. 48, dropping one spot since its last ratings back in the fall. Eight, or 5.84 percent of hospitals in the Empire State received “A” scores while five got an “F” score. A total of 137 hospitals in the state were assessed.

These New York hospitals got an "A": Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, NYC Health Hospitals in New York City, Oneida Healthcare Center in Oneida, St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, Highland Hospital of Rochester in Rochester, Catholic Health - Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Kenmore.

Five New York hospitals got an "F": One on Staten Island, three in Brooklyn and one on Long Island. Nationwide, just one percent of hospitals accessed received an “F” grade.

Connecticut fared better than New York, but not by much. According to Leapfrog, they ranked No. 46, down 16 spots since its fall score. Only two, 8.33 percent, of the 24 hospitals in the Constitution State accessed received “A” scores. No hospitals scored a "D" or an “F.”

These Connecticut hospitals got an "A": The William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich and Bristol Hospital in Bristol.

New Jersey outscored the tri-state, and in a big way. The Garden State ranked No. 17 across the country, down six spots since its fall score despite 22 “A” grades this time around.

These New Jersey hospitals got an "A": Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center in Bayonne, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro in Plainsboro, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton in Hamilton, Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell in Pennington, Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, Virtua Marlton Hospital in Marlton, Inspira Medical Center Vineland in Vineland, Jefferson Stratford Hospital in Stratford, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital in Turnersville and Newton Medical Center in Newton.

One hospital in Newark received an “F.” See full state rankings here and use the search function to see all the hospitals ranked in your state.

The biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report shows the safety grades of many hospitals are improving.

"What we see in the new round of safety grades are signs of many hospitals making significant improvements in their patient safety record,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog, said in press release. “Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades have definitely spurred these improvement efforts.”

Thirty percent of the hospitals accessed nationwide received an “A” score.