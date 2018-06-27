7 of America's Worst Ocean-Facing Beach Towns to Live in Are in New York and New Jersey (and One of the Best Is in Connecticut), According to WalletHub
22 PHOTOS
32 minutes ago
If you want beachfront property with ocean views, forget Florida or Hawaii -- try Connecticut instead. But stay out of New York. That's according to a new WalletHub study that ranked more than 160 ocean-facing beach towns in America by affordability, weather, safety and economy. Here, in reverse order, are the 10 best and the 10 worst towns to live in along with the top reason they earned their ranking. WalletHub also broke out the best and worst lake-facing beach towns. Click here to see the full report and learn more about the methodology.