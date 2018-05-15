Tri-state airports are notoriously delay-prone, but just how bad is it? Pretty bad, according to a new report. MagnifyMoney.com (formerly MileCards) ranked the best and worst airports for summer travel delays based on the 10-year rate of on-time arrivals during the season. Newark is the worst by that metric -- and saw only 2 of 3 plans land on time last summer. The other local hubs weren't that much better. Here are the worst six airports for summer delays and the best, in reverse order.