Tri-State Hubs Top Worst Summer Airports List for Fifth Straight Year
52 minutes ago
Tri-state airports are notoriously delay-prone, but just how bad is it? Pretty bad, according to a new report. MagnifyMoney.com (formerly MileCards) ranked the best and worst airports for summer travel delays based on the 10-year rate of on-time arrivals during the season. Newark is the worst by that metric -- and saw only 2 of 3 plans land on time last summer. The other local hubs weren't that much better. Here are the worst six airports for summer delays and the best, in reverse order.
Learn more about the study and get the full list here.