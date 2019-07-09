Best Spots to Watch the Women's World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade in NYC - NBC New York
Best Spots to Watch the Women's World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade in NYC

By Erin Edwards

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    U.S. Women's National Team Arrives in NYC

    The team is in New York just before their ticker-tape parade in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, and crowds are already getting excited to celebrate with the team. NBC 4 New York's Marc Santia reports.

    (Published Monday, July 8, 2019)

    What to Know

    • The party for the United States’ Women’s World Cup win continues with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

    • The parade will take place along “The Canyon of Heroes” -- the traditional parade route running northward from Bowling Green to City Hall

    • Following the parade, there will be a ticketed ceremony at City Hall Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

    The party for the United States’ Women’s World Cup win continues with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The parade will take place along “The Canyon of Heroes” -- the traditional ticker-tape parade route running northward from Bowling Green to City Hall Park -- followed by a ticketed event at the City Hall Plaza at 10:30 a.m (which sold out within an hour of going on sale).

    Here are our picks for the best spots to watch the parade and cheer on our four-time world champions:

    1. Bowling Green

    Grab a spot near the start of the parade at Bowling Green. There’s plenty of space in and around the park, as well as some cool tourist attractions, like the “Charging Bull” statue and National Museum of the American Indian.

    2. Rector Street and Broadway

    Moving further down the route, this intersection offers a nice view of the parade, and it’s right off the Wall Street subway stop.

    3. Dey Street and Broadway

    Ease on down the road to this intersection for a prime parade view and location. There’s plenty of grab-and-go eateries nearby, as well as ATMs if you need quick cash.

    4. Saint Paul’s Chapel

    Only a block away from Dey Street, Saint Paul’s Chapel provides a sizeable sidewalk so you have less of a chance of being squished next to someone for the whole show. It’s also an easy landmark to locate if you are meeting friends at the parade.

    5. City Hall Park

    Before the parade ends and the City Hall Special Ceremony begins at City Hall Plaza, the floats will circle City Hall Park. This a great spot in general, but especially for those heading to the Special Ceremony right after the parade and want to beat the crowd.

