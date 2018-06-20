4 NYC Restaurants Land Among 30 Best in Entire World, Prestigious New Ranking Says
55 minutes ago
There are a lot of restaurant rankings, but the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2018 awards is one of the most prestigious -- and it puts four New York City eateries among the top 30 in the globe.
The awards announced Tuesday at a ceremony in Spain are based on the expertise of more than 1,000 international restaurant industry experts from 26 regions around the globe. Here are the 30 best restaurants in the world, in reverse order, according to the just-dropped foodie awards. Click here to see the full list of 50 and learn more about the awards.