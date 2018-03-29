What to Know
What's the best restaurant in New Jersey? How about the next big up-and-comer? Top food market? Most outstanding baker? We'll find out soon.
Nominees for the 2018 Garden State Culinary Arts Awards were announced earlier this week by the nonprofit Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation. An independent voting body including 150 food writers and critics, awards committee members and past winners began voting Monday for the awards across a range of categories, from best restaurants and chefs to farmers, food artisans and markets and professionals in the beer, wine and spirits industries.
The top three in each category will be named finalists; the winner in each will be selected in a second round of voting ahead of the April 29 awards gala. For a full list of the categories and nominees, visit the GSCAA Facebook page.
In the meantime, here are some of the top categories and contenders:
BEST RESTAURANT
- Café Matisse, Rutherford
- Chakra, Paramus
- elements, Princeton
- Hamilton's Grill Room, Lambertville
- IndeBlue, Collingswood
- Manolo's Restaurant, Elizabeth
- Pluckemin Inn, Bedminster
- The Red Store, Cape May Point
- Restaurant Serenade, Chatham
- Zeppoli, Collingswood
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
- 2nd Jetty, Sea Bright
- Cargot Brasserie, Princeton
- Hearthside, Collingswood
- Juniper Hill, Annandale
- Marcel Bakery & Kitchen, Upper Montclair
- Olón at Tropicana Atlantic City
- Osteria Radici, Allentown
- Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville
- Project P.U.B., Somerville
- Reyla, Asbury Park
BEST FOOD MARKET
- Bagliani's Market, Hammonton
- The Cheese Cave, Red Bank
- Chowpatty Sweets and Snacks, Iselin
- Corrado's Family Affair, Clifton
- Fattal's Syrian Bakery, Paterson
- The Greek Store, Kenilworth
- Organica Natural Foods, Northvale
- Popular Fish Market, Newark
- Stockton Market, Stockton
- Whole Earth Center, Princeton
OUTSTANDING PASTRY CHEF/BAKER
- Christine Banks, Elijah's Promise; New Brunswick
- Jennifer Colello Carson, Lillipies; Princeton
- Elizabeth Degener, The Bread Lady at Enfin Farms; Cape May
- Carlos and Celia Fernandez, Argentina Bakery; Union City
- Edwidge Fils-Aime, The Little Chef Pastry Shop; Princeton
- Jess Gaspero, The Farm & Fisherman Tavern; Cherry Hill
- Andrea Lekberg, The Artist Baker; Morristown
- Keum-Sook Park, Sook Pastry; Ridgewood
- Jon Ropelski, &Grain; Garwood
- Taskin Family, Taskin Bakery; Paterson
OUTSTANDING FOOD ARTISAN
- Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse, Milford
- First Field, Princeton
- Jalma Farms, Ocean View
- Jersey Barnfire Hot Sauce, Sparta
- Lopes Sausage Co., Newark
- Mart Pretzel Bakery, Cinnaminson
- Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City
- Modcup Coffee Co, Jersey City
- Tassot Apiaries, Milford
- Valley Shepherd Creamery, Long Valley