What to Know Nominees for the 2018 Garden State Culinary Arts Awards were announced Monday by the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation

The statewide awards honor New Jersey's restaurants and chefs; farmers, food artisans and markets; and beer, wine, spirits professionals

The winners will be announced April 29

What's the best restaurant in New Jersey? How about the next big up-and-comer? Top food market? Most outstanding baker? We'll find out soon.

Nominees for the 2018 Garden State Culinary Arts Awards were announced earlier this week by the nonprofit Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation. An independent voting body including 150 food writers and critics, awards committee members and past winners began voting Monday for the awards across a range of categories, from best restaurants and chefs to farmers, food artisans and markets and professionals in the beer, wine and spirits industries.

The top three in each category will be named finalists; the winner in each will be selected in a second round of voting ahead of the April 29 awards gala. For a full list of the categories and nominees, visit the GSCAA Facebook page.

In the meantime, here are some of the top categories and contenders:

BEST RESTAURANT

Café Matisse, Rutherford

Chakra, Paramus

elements, Princeton

Hamilton's Grill Room, Lambertville

IndeBlue, Collingswood

Manolo's Restaurant, Elizabeth

Pluckemin Inn, Bedminster

The Red Store, Cape May Point

Restaurant Serenade, Chatham

Zeppoli, Collingswood

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

2nd Jetty, Sea Bright

Cargot Brasserie, Princeton

Hearthside, Collingswood

Juniper Hill, Annandale

Marcel Bakery & Kitchen, Upper Montclair

Olón at Tropicana Atlantic City

Osteria Radici, Allentown

Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville

Project P.U.B., Somerville

Reyla, Asbury Park

BEST FOOD MARKET

Bagliani's Market, Hammonton

The Cheese Cave, Red Bank

Chowpatty Sweets and Snacks, Iselin

Corrado's Family Affair, Clifton

Fattal's Syrian Bakery, Paterson

The Greek Store, Kenilworth

Organica Natural Foods, Northvale

Popular Fish Market, Newark

Stockton Market, Stockton

Whole Earth Center, Princeton

OUTSTANDING PASTRY CHEF/BAKER

Christine Banks, Elijah's Promise; New Brunswick

Jennifer Colello Carson, Lillipies; Princeton

Elizabeth Degener, The Bread Lady at Enfin Farms; Cape May

Carlos and Celia Fernandez, Argentina Bakery; Union City

Edwidge Fils-Aime, The Little Chef Pastry Shop; Princeton

Jess Gaspero, The Farm & Fisherman Tavern; Cherry Hill

Andrea Lekberg, The Artist Baker; Morristown

Keum-Sook Park, Sook Pastry; Ridgewood

Jon Ropelski, &Grain; Garwood

Taskin Family, Taskin Bakery; Paterson

OUTSTANDING FOOD ARTISAN

Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse, Milford

First Field, Princeton

Jalma Farms, Ocean View

Jersey Barnfire Hot Sauce, Sparta

Lopes Sausage Co., Newark

Mart Pretzel Bakery, Cinnaminson

Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City

Modcup Coffee Co, Jersey City

Tassot Apiaries, Milford

Valley Shepherd Creamery, Long Valley

