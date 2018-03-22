Top 10 Restaurant Brands Most Likely to Be the 'Next Shake Shack,' According to Fishbowl
10 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
You've heard of Shake Shack. But once upon a time it was an up-and-comer. Every year, restaurant data firm Fishbowl releases a list of top brands most likely to be the next "big thing." The firm looks at data from social sites like Yelp and Facebook to come up with its top 10 emerging brands in the country. And now, for your salivating pleasure, here they are, in reverse order. (FWIW it's worth -- Shake Shack was on this list back in the day.)