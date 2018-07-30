How Good Are Tri-State Public Schools? 25 States Ranked, According to WalletHub
26 PHOTOS
Monday, Jul 30, 2018
It's no secret that not all public school systems are created equal. Even within a state, parents are often frustrated by perceived variance in quality and standards. In many cases, it starts with funding. That's one of the factors WalletHub looked at in a new study ranking the 50 states' public school systems. Wallethub also looked at safety, class size, performance and instructor credentials, among other indicators, to determine the top-performing school systems in America. Here are the top 25, in reverse order. See the full ranking here and learn more about the methodology.