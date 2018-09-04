If you're looking to raise a family, head to the Kansas City suburbs and stay as far away from Newark as possible.The site compared 182 cities across 46 metrics including housing affordability, school system quality and share of families with kids and found that Overland Park, Kansas, to be the best place for families in the country. Newark, meanwhile, came in dead last.The rest of the region didn't perform a lot better than New Jersey's largest city. Across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, just three states came in the top half of the ranking. Five others -- including New York City (No. 111) -- were ranked at No. 100 or lower.