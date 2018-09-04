 WalletHub Names Kansas Town Best Place to Raise a Family; Tri-State Towns Round Out Bottom Of List - NBC New York
WalletHub Names Kansas Town Best Place to Raise a Family; Tri-State Towns Round Out Bottom Of List

By Darren Price

If you're looking to raise a family, head to the Kansas City suburbs and stay as far away from Newark as possible.

At least, that's according to a new ranking of the nation's most- and least-family friendly cities released Tuesday by personal finance site WalletHub.

The site compared 182 cities across 46 metrics including housing affordability, school system quality and share of families with kids and found that Overland Park, Kansas, to be the best place for families in the country. Newark, meanwhile, came in dead last.

The rest of the region didn't perform a lot better than New Jersey's largest city. Across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, just three states came in the top half of the ranking. Five others -- including New York City (No. 111) -- were ranked at No. 100 or lower.
