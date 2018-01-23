A man shovels a sidewalk outside a business as a storm poised to dump up to 3 feet of snow from New York City to Boston arrives in Manchester, Connecticut, Friday, Feb. 8, 2013. Manchester, Conn, was named the best place to live in Connecticut in 2018 by Money Magazine. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

A New Jersey borough, a New York village and a Hartford suburb were crowned as the top places to live in the tri-state area by Money Magazine.

The publication unveiled its annual list of the best places to live in each state — naming North Arlington, New Jersey; Valley Stream, New York; and Manchester, Connecticut. as the top places in their respective states.

The list was compiled by taking into consideration economic and educational performance, affordability, convenience, safety and way of life, according to the publication.

Manchester, Connecticut, a town with farming roots, is located near the University of Connecticut and Bradley International Airport, which allows for short commutes, according to Money Magazine. The town, which hosts community events, also features a historic Main Street with eateries and shops.

Money Magazine described North Arlington, a New Jersey borough 15 miles from New York City with a population of 15,563, as a commuter's "ideal home base, with excellent schools and low crime."

Sports fans in North Arlington also have the Meadowlands Sports Complex nearby. The complex is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets of the National Football League and hosts a number of sports events and concerts. The borough also features the 85-acre Riverside County Park, which has tennis courts, bocce, playground, fitness center and a dog park.

Valley Stream, located in Nassau County, has a reputation for being "neat, clean and safe," the publication said. Valley Stream is about 35 minutes from Manhattan, near two highways and is served by the Long Island Railroad, allowing for access to an easy commute.

The village was also described as a diverse, "close-knit suburban community."

In order to compile the list, Money Magazine looked at locations with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 residents. Places with more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of the state's median household income or a lack of diversity were eliminated. In the end, the publication looked at the data of 2,400 places.