Tri-State Pizzas Rank Nos. 1 and 2 in America (and Neither Is in NYC), According to the Daily Meal
2 hours ago
Start salivating. The Daily Meal has released its annual list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America and the tri-state is dominant. In fact, all but one of the top 10 pizzas in the country are local. New York City has the most, but one spot in New Jersey and one in Connecticut beat out every one in the Big Apple. Here, in reverse order, are the top 10 tri-state pizzas, according to the Daily Meal. See the full list here.