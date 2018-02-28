What to Know Four of the best medical centers in the country are in New York and New Jersey

Overlook Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center were in the top 100

Patients treated at the hospitals had a 22.3 percent lower risk of dying from dangerous conditions, according to the report

Four of the best hospitals in the country are located right here in the tri-state, according to a newly published list of the top-performing medical centers in the country.

A list of the top 100 hospitals was released this week by the medical resource website Healthgrades, which compiled an index of the top 2 percent of hospitals based on their “overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures.”

In the top 100 hospitals were Overlook Medical Center in Summit and Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side.

Two more hospitals in the tri-state made it in the top 50 in the country: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

On average, patients treated at these top 100 hospitals had a 22.3 percent lower risk of dying from dangerous conditions like heart failure and stroke than if they were treated in hospitals not on the list, according to Healthgrades.

Healthgrades said hospitals that made the top 100 had received its Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence multiple years in a row.

The awards are based on patient outcome data for a variety of potentially-deadly procedures and conditions, including bariatric surgery, valve surgery, and pneumonia.