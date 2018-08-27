NYC Hospital Ranks 2nd in America for Consumer Loyalty, New Report Says
20 PHOTOS
51 minutes ago
No one ever wants to be so sick they need a hospital or have to take a loved one there -- but if you have to, this is a list you may want to keep on hand. NRC Health, a group that helps hospitals improve the experience for patients, residence, physicians, nurses and staff based on customer intelligence, has released its Consumer Loyalty Top 100 List, and one local hospital ranks second-best in the nation. The Loyalty Index takes into account data from a survey of more than 310,000 U.S. households from June 2017 through May 2018 and develops a composite score of seven critical aspects of consumer loyalty. Here are the top 20 hospitals for this year, in reverse order. Learn more about the methodology and see the full ranking here.