The Top STEM High School in the Entire Country Is in New Jersey, U.S. News Ranking Says
54 minutes ago
U.S. News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the nation's top STEM high schools, and one school in New Jersey has earned the greatest honor there is -- No. 1.
A total of six Garden State schools, along with one in Connecticut, made the top 30 in the STEM ranking for 2018 according to the new list. Schools were given medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
Here is a look at the top 30 STEM schools in the country, in reverse order, along with their respective overall national rankings.
