All the New Concessions to Chow Down on at Yankee Stadium this Summer

By Ashley Serianni

4 hours ago

Baseball fans and friends-of-fans alike have something to look forward to at Yankee Stadium this season.

Yankee Stadium's new food lineup includes taquitos, custom milkshakes, and NY Pinstripe Pilsner, specially brewed by Blue Point Brewing Company, alongside returning favorites Bareburger and Bao Buns.
