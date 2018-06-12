It's hard enough to make it through school, but the thought of "what to do next" can be exceedingly worrisome for even top graduates. Zippia, a site that helps college students and recent grad with their career options, looked at data from the CollegeScoreCard and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to determine the college in each state that had the highest percentage of former students still employed full-time 10 years after they graduated. Details on the type of job and salary weren't included in this study, but according to Business Insider nearly all grads from these 50 schools find employment.

Here, in alphabetical order by state, are the top schools for long-term job placement rate, according to Zippia. Learn more about the analysis here.