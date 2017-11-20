America's No. 1 City for Retirement Might Shock You

What to Know Bankrate ranked the top 50 largest U.S. metro areas based on health care, taxes, crime, living cost, weather, public transit + other factors

When it comes to places we'd consider for retirement, most of us would consider the obvious factors: weather, taxes, health care, general crime, cost of living, etc. Of all the metro areas in all of America, many of us would look in parts of Florida, Arizona or California. But, according to a recent study by Bankrate, none of those are ranked the best, or even second best, metro areas for retirement.

What's No. 1? Pittsburgh. Not what you'd expect? Bankrate, which ranked the top 50 largest U.S. metro areas based on health care, taxes, crime, living costs, weather, public transportation, cultural amenities and other factors, says don't be surprised.

"Places that might offer seniors the best standard of living may look a lot different from our traditional sun-and-golf idea of retirement," the website said.

Pittsburgh has a very low cost of living and low crime rate; the weather stinks but health care and well-being are good and it has a large senior population, Bankrate said.

New York came in 18th on the list, propelled by the amount of things to do and public transit options. Hartford, Connecticut, was ranked 37th, and Buffalo, New York, came in 47th. Riverside, California, was last.

Here's the full Top 10:

1. Pittsburgh

2. Boston

3. Los Angeles

4. Denver

5. Providence, Rhode Island

6. Minneapolis

7. Tampa-St. petersburg, Florida

8. Phoenix

9. Austin, Texas

10. Dallas