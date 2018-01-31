What to Know In a WalletHub study of the best places to get married in the U.S., New York City ranks no. 9.

NYC is also ranked the most expensive place to get married, and four other tri-state cities are among the priciest for weddings

The average cost of a wedding nationwide in 2016 was $35,000, according to The Knot; in New York City, it was $78,000.

The five most expensive cities in the U.S. to have a wedding are all in the tri-state area, according to a new WalletHub study.

New York City, unsurprisingly, takes the top spot for city with the highest average wedding cost. Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers and Bridgeport round out the top five.

But there are other obvious perks to having a wedding in New York: the city has the most bridal shops, most flower shops and most attractions per capita.

With all those and other factors combined, New York ranks as the 9th best place to get married in the U.S. for 2018.

The top eight, in order of ranking: Orlando; Las Vegas; Atlanta; Los Angeles; Miam; San Diego; San Francisco; and Chicago.

The WalletHub study compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day.

"We examined each city across 23 key indicators of wedding-friendliness, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability," the financial-planning website said.

The average couple shelled out for $35,000 for their wedding in the U.S. in 2016, according to a survey by The Knot, an all-time high since The Knot began tracking average wedding costs in 2006. But in New York City, the average was a whopping $78,000, while the average wedding on Long Island was $67,000 and $62,000 in north and central New Jersey.

See the full results of WalletHub's survey here.

