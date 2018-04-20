Love the Shore But Hate Tourists? Here Are 14 of America's Best No-Crowd Beaches
14 PHOTOS
22 minutes ago
Now that we've finally got springlike temps in the forecast, plenty of us are already looking ahead to the summer -- and the beach. It's no secret that New Yorkers have a rep for sometimes being a bit "anti-people." The Daily Meal recently published a list of the best no crowd beaches of America for those of us who prefer some peace and quiet on the sand. Here are 14 of them. You can see the Daily Meal's full list here.