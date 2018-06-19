These Are the Top 7 Beaches in New Jersey, According to New Report
It's beach season! People along the East Coast head en masse to the Jersey Shore, known for its bountiful coastlines and family-friendly boardwalks. But like everything else in life, not all NJ beaches are created equal. U.S. News & World Report looked at amenities, travelers' and experts' opinions and accessibility to determine its top seven Garden State beaches for this summer. Here they are, in reverse order. Learn more about each spot and the rationale behind the rankings from U.S. News here.