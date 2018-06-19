 These Are the Top 7 Beaches in New Jersey, According to New Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

These Are the Top 7 Beaches in New Jersey, According to New Report

7 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

It's beach season! People along the East Coast head en masse to the Jersey Shore, known for its bountiful coastlines and family-friendly boardwalks. But like everything else in life, not all NJ beaches are created equal. U.S. News & World Report looked at amenities, travelers' and experts' opinions and accessibility to determine its top seven Garden State beaches for this summer. Here they are, in reverse order. Learn more about each spot and the rationale behind the rankings from U.S. News here.
More Photo Galleries
35 Years Ago, Astronaut Sally Ride Made History in Space
Stars Shine at the 2018 MTV Awards
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us