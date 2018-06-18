Woman Stabbed to Death in Belmont Racetrack Barn Identified

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death at the Belmont Racetrack, police said. Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know A 51-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a back barn area of the Belmont Racetrack on Sunday

A 53-year-old man co-workers described as the victim's ex-boyfriend was arrested at the scene; his arraignment is pending

It's not clear what led up to the deadly stabbing; the investigation is ongoing

The woman found stabbed to death after a loose horse led security to a grisly scene at the Belmont Racetrack over the weekend has been identified as 51-year-old Maria Larin, of Elmont.

Larin's name was released Monday, about 24 hours after New York Racing Association security officers found her body in a back barn area. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A Nassau County detective said the victim worked as a "hot walker," walking horses after training sessions.

Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, was taken into custody at the racetrack and has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police. Workers at the track on Sunday told News 4 that Franco-Martinez was the victim's ex-boyfriend. He had worked at the track until he moved to another state, they said.

Police said Franco-Martinez will be arraigned when "medically practical." It wasn't clear which medical issues were delaying his arraignment, nor was it immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

An investigation at the track is ongoing.

Just a week earlier, Belmont was the site of the final race won by Justify as he clinched the Triple Crown.