2 Hurt in Apartment Fire on Popular Bell Boulevard in Queens - NBC New York
Published 32 minutes ago

    A fire broke out inside a second-floor apartment on a popular commercial strip in Queens Tuesday afternoon, injuring two people, officials say. 

    It's not clear what sparked the blaze at 42-28 Bell Blvd. in Bayside just after 3 p.m. Flames roared out of the windows above a restaurant as firefighters responded, video at the scene shows. 

    Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, one to Jacobi and another to North Shore.  

    The building is on a busy part of Bell Boulevard, close to Northern Boulevard and the Bayside LIRR station, and lined with restaurants. 

