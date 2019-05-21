Beer Truck Backs Over Man in Long Island Convenience Store Lot, Killing Him: Police - NBC New York
Beer Truck Backs Over Man in Long Island Convenience Store Lot, Killing Him: Police

Published 29 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 68-year-old man was killed when a beer truck backed over him in the parking lot of a Long Island convenience store Tuesday

    • Footage from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence, with much of the parking lot cordoned off

    • It wasn't clear if authorities expected to file charges in the case

    A 68-year-old man was killed when a beer truck backed over him in the parking lot of a Long Island convenience store Tuesday, authorities say. 

    The truck was reversing in the parking lot of Handy Pantry, on Smithtown Boulevard, when it hit the man around 9:30 a.m. The truck stayed at the scene, which was teeming with emergency personnel, News 4 video showed. 

    Much of the parking lot was cordoned off as police interviewed witnesses. A yellow tarp sat in front of a large white beer truck. 

    The victim's identity has not been released; he was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't clear if authorities expected to file charges in the case. 

