What to Know A 68-year-old man was killed when a beer truck backed over him in the parking lot of a Long Island convenience store Tuesday

Footage from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence, with much of the parking lot cordoned off

It wasn't clear if authorities expected to file charges in the case

A 68-year-old man was killed when a beer truck backed over him in the parking lot of a Long Island convenience store Tuesday, authorities say.

The truck was reversing in the parking lot of Handy Pantry, on Smithtown Boulevard, when it hit the man around 9:30 a.m. The truck stayed at the scene, which was teeming with emergency personnel, News 4 video showed.

Much of the parking lot was cordoned off as police interviewed witnesses. A yellow tarp sat in front of a large white beer truck.

The victim's identity has not been released; he was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't clear if authorities expected to file charges in the case.

