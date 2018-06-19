It's finally ice cream weather and Lauren stopped by Dale's Ice C.R.E.A.M Shop, Eggloo, and Mister Dips to indulge in all that's new in this tasty treat's world.

New Yorkers could very soon be able to enjoy beer and hard cider ice cream.

However, it will only happen if Gov. Cuomo signs a bill that was passed by the Assembly on Monday, the New York Post reports.

The legislation, which was passed by the Senate last week, will legalize the beer and hard-cider ice cream in New York.

The Post reports the legislation’s purpose is to boost the Empire State’s growing number of craft breweries and farms. New York already has legalized ice cream that tastes like wine.

Containers, the Post reports, would have to be labeled and can only contain up to five percent alcohol. Only those 21 and over can purchase it if legislation passes.