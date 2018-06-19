Beer, Hard Cider Ice Cream May Soon Be a Thing in New York - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Beer, Hard Cider Ice Cream May Soon Be a Thing in New York

Only those 21 and older would be able to purchase the frozen treats

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cool Off With These New Ice Cream Flavors in NYC

    It's finally ice cream weather and Lauren stopped by Dale's Ice C.R.E.A.M Shop, Eggloo, and Mister Dips to indulge in all that's new in this tasty treat's world. 

    (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

    New Yorkers could very soon be able to enjoy beer and hard cider ice cream.

    However, it will only happen if Gov. Cuomo signs a bill that was passed by the Assembly on Monday, the New York Post reports.

    The legislation, which was passed by the Senate last week, will legalize the beer and hard-cider ice cream in New York.

    The Post reports the legislation’s purpose is to boost the Empire State’s growing number of craft breweries and farms. New York already has legalized ice cream that tastes like wine.

    20 Best New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018 Revealed

    [NY ONLY USES CANVA/CC] Here Are 20 of the Most Amazing New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018, According to The Daily Meal
    Pexels/CC

    Containers, the Post reports, would have to be labeled and can only contain up to five percent alcohol. Only those 21 and over can purchase it if legislation passes.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us