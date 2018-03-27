Crafted by New York's Blue Point Brewing Company and exclusively available at Yankee Stadium. Brewed with Pilsner malt and Motueka hops, with a hint of lime. Available at the Blue Point Bleachers Bar in Section 237.

What to Know On Monday, the New York Yankees held a media event that unveiled some new concessions for fans this season at Yankee Stadium

Beer unveiled had the faces of current Yankees players in the foam, but according to Newsday, the decorative head is against MLB rules

A Yankees spokesperson says the team has no current plans of incorporating the decorative element on concession items this season

Major League Baseball informed the New York Yankees that putting the faces of players in the foam of beer sold at Yankee Stadium is against league rules, according to a report.

The beer foam art of the faces of players such as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Aroldis Chapman were displayed Monday at a media event that also unveiled new concessions for fans to chow down on for the 2018 season.

MLB does not permit active players to be involved in the promotion or advertising of alcoholic beverages, Newsday reports.

“We were unaware,’’ a spokesman for MLB told Newsday on Tuesday. “We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it’s not authorized, to cease doing it.’’

A spokesperson for the Yankees told Newsday that the media event was an opportunity to test the image machine that can decorate the head of a beer.

“The Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season” the spokesperson told Newsday.

Blue Point Beer brews the Pilsner that incorporated the faces of the players, but a spokesperson for the company told Newsday that the images were not the company’s idea.

The Yankees home opener is Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.