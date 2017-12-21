Bed Bugs Found in NYC School: DOE

Students at a Queens school could be bringing home more than assignments, binders and textbooks. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017)

Students at one Queens school could be bringing home more than assignments, binders and textbooks -- bed bugs may also be stowed away in their backpacks.

The City Department of Education said in a statement Thursday that John Adams High School in Ozone Park is set to be fumigated during the winter break after the blood-sucking critters were discovered.

“We're committed to providing all students with a safe and clean learning environment,” the department said in a statement.

Parents said they found out about the infestation on Tuesday, when students were sent home with letters from the school. It’s not clear how widespread or serious the bed bug infestation at the school is, but students told News 4 that they had heard about the parasitic critters for a week before they were sent home with letters.

The school also remained open after the letters were sent home, and students will be expected to report to class on Friday, the last day of school before the weeklong holiday break.

One parent who asked not to be identified told News 4 that she was upset about not being informed about the bed bugs sooner.

They call me when my son is late, they call me when he's absent, they call me for every little thing they call me,” she said. “They didn't mention this.”