What to Know Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling 175K UGG comforters sold in the U.S. because of the risk of mold, which can be harmful to some people

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling nearly 200,000 customers sold in stores nationwide and online over concerns about mold, and warns anyone who bought the products should immediately stop using them.

The recall announced Thursday involves Hudson comforters by UGG that were manufactured in Hong Kong and imported and distributed by a New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond affiliate. Bed Bath & Beyond says mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

No injuries have been reported.

In total, 175,000 are being recalled in the U.S., 20 in Canada. The recalled polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king. See “Sold At” section for affected dates of sale. They can be returned for a full refund.

Consumers can call Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or go online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.