What to Know A beloved NYC man who is known by people close to him as 'The Professor' was brutally beaten inside an Upper West Side Citibank on Sunday

Young K Kim, 87, was taken to an area hospital where remains in extremely critical condition; he died days later

It wasn't clear if the suspect arrested in the case would face upgraded charges

The 87-year-old man ruthlessly beaten by a robber in a Citibank on the Upper West Side over the weekend has died, police said Friday.

Kon Young had been hospitalized since the attack at the bank on Broadway. He died Thursday at Mount Sinai Medical Center, police said. Cops had said the victim was violently attacked from behind by a stranger and punched in the head. Witnesses at the bank called 911.

A suspect, 50-year-old Matthew Lee, of Manhattan, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack on charges of robbery and assault. It wasn't immediately clear if he would face upgraded charges, nor was it known if he had an attorney.

Meanwhile, Kim's neighborhood will mourn the man they affectionally called "The Professor."



“He would always say hello, he would always ask how my son is,” Jill Goldstein, a neighbor of Kim’s, said after he was hospitalized. “He would offer to pay for my breakfast.”

Kim would go to a local diner for breakfast a couple times a week. A waitress who said Kim is her longtime customer was shocked when she heard about the attack.

“He’s a wonderful person and very smart,” Rosa Soto said. “We love him so much and he loved us, too.”