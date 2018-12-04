An innocent conversation on a street in the Bronx turned into a brutal beating that left a man in critical condition, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Surveillance video taken on Sunday around 3 a.m. shows the two men talking on West `83rd Street in University Heights when suddenly one of the men begins punching the other man in the face.

The video shows the vicious attack continuing even when the 38-year-old victim drops to the ground and then again while he is lying on the sidewalk.

The suspect robbed the victim before fleeing the area, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call investigators with tips.