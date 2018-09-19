What to Know A beagle puppy suffered severe injuries after someone tied her to a pole and beat her in the Bronx

The puppy, dubbed Cleo, has a severe facial swelling, a fractured bone under her eye, among other medical issues

The president of the animal rescue rehabilitating Cleo hopes a witness or surveillance tape from the scene may help catch Cleo's attacker

A beagle puppy suffered “severe injuries” after someone tied her to a pole and beat her in the Bronx, a representative for the animal rescue that’s rehabilitating the dog said.

A good Samaritan called the 48th Precinct in the Bronx to report that the puppy was tied to a pole and being beaten in front of a barber shop, Jody Harris-Stern, the president and co-founder of Connecticut-based Looking Glass Animal Rescue told News 4 New York.

The approximately 4-month-old puppy was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC, which asked if Looking Glass could take her in, Harris-Stern said.

The puppy, who’s been named Cleo, has severe facial swelling, an abscess on top of her head extending down to her eye, a fractured bone under her eye and “symmetrical breaks” in her cheeks that could only have been caused by getting slammed into something, according to Harris-Stern.

Cleo also has mysterious wounds and cuts on her head, neck and shoulders.

“In rescue, we see a lot of horror and tragedy, but this is probably the worst that I have seen in my rescue lifetime,” Harris-Stern told News 4.

Harris-Stern was told there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a case against Cleo’s attacker, but says she hopes a witness or surveillance tape from the vicinity may provide some answers.

So far, Cleo’s veterinary bill has surpassed $5,000, she said.

When Cleo arrived at the rescue, her right eye was completely closed shut and her left eye was swollen, but the puppy has since opened her eye and started eating, Harris-Stern said.

“She’s a fighter, and that’s one of the reasons we named her Cleo, for Cleopatra, because we wanted a strong, brave, determined name that would fit the personality that she’s shown so far,” she said.