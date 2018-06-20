What to Know A brawl broke out near the boardwalk on Coney Island Monday night, leaving a 17-year-old stabbed in the back and another young man hurt

Cops released video of a rainbow umbrella attack on the older man, who is 21. Both victims are expected to be OK

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for five suspects in connection with the brawl

Police are looking for five people in connection with Monday's wild beach brawl on Coney Island, a frenzy captured on new video released by authorities that ended with a 17-year-old boy stabbed in the back and a young man slashed.

Cops say a fight between two groups of people broke out around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Stillwell Avenue and Riegelman Boardwalk West. The 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old victim tried to intervene; then five strangers showed up and started to kick both of them, police say.

One of the five stabbed the boy in the stomach and back; that same suspect cut the left cheek and ear of the 21-year-old victim and a second suspect hit the older victim with a beach umbrella. The umbrella attack was caught on camera.

The video first shows two suspects bashing the man on the ground. He gets up, wearing only one flip flop, and tries to flee as another suspect runs over with the rainbow umbrella and starts beating him with it as if it were a baseball bat.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition and are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made, but cops are looking for five suspects thought to be between the ages of 17 and 20. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Witnesses previously told News 4 there were "large groups of people" involved in a number of separate fights that started on the beach and spread to the boardwalk.

Maya Haddad-Miller, who owns a beach shop with her family near the corner of Stilwell Avenue and the boardwalk, said the chaos started after hours of what she described as an unusually large crowd gathered on the beach.

"We first noticed a fight break out on the beach and it looked like a mosh pit," she said. "This has never happened in front here where we are. We've never seen something like this happen."

