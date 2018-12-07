59-Year-Old Amputee Killed in Queens Fire: Officials

A fire in Queens killed a 59-year-old man with an amputated leg, officials say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A fire in Queens late Thursday killed a 59-year-old man with an amputated leg, officials say.

The blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. at a home on East Hampton Boulevard in Bayside, according to the NYPD. When firefighters rushed inside after putting out the flames, they found Ismael Sylla dead in the basement.

Sylla was an amputee and may have been a paraplegic. Police remained at the scene early Friday.

Video from the scene shows the house cordoned off with dozens of firefighters surrounding the home.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the blaze.