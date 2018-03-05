Police officers will posted at every single public school in one New Jersey town after a shooting threat was made against them. (Published 38 minutes ago)

What to Know A Twitter post made Friday threatened all Bayonee public schools would be shot up on Monday, according to the interim superintendent

Police officers will posted at every single public school in the New Jersey town on Monday as a precautionary measure

Officials are working to identify the source of the threatening tweet

A Twitter post that was made Friday threatened that all Bayonne public schools would be “shot up” on Monday, interim Superintendent Michael A. Wanko said Sunday in a statement.

The added security is being taken as a precautionary measure.

Mayor Jimmy Davis said officials are working to identify the source of the threatening tweet.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, Wanko said.

The FBI had said the number of reported threats to schools in the area has spiked since the Valentine's Day mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

The Florida school shooting has sparked a nation-wide debate on gun control.

