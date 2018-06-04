Advisory Against Bathing at 14 Nassau County Beaches Due to Stormwater Runoff Issued - NBC New York
Advisory Against Bathing at 14 Nassau County Beaches Due to Stormwater Runoff Issued

Published 44 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: New York beachgoers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • An advisory against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches was issued Monday by the Nassau County Department of Health

    • According to officials, the advisory is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff due to heavy rainfall

    • The advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m. unless there is more rain or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels

    An advisory against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches was issued Monday by the Nassau County Department of Health.

    According to officials, the advisory is due to heavy rainfall and is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.

    Stormwater runoff can impact the bathing water quality by causing elevated =-bacteria levels, which could exceed the level standards imposed by New York state for bathing water quality.

    According to the Department of Health the advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m. unless there is more rain or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels.

    The 14 North Shore beaches in Nassau County impacted by the advisory are:

    Centre Island Sound – Bayville

    Creek Club – Lattingtown

    Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

    Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

    Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

    North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

    Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

    Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

    Ransom Beach – Bayville

    Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

    Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

    Soundside Beach – Bayville

    Stehli Beach – Bayville

    Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

    A river beach in Belmar, New Jersey, was also closed for several days last week after sewage seeped into the water, environmental officials said. It has since reopened.

