An advisory against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches was issued Monday by the Nassau County Department of Health.

According to officials, the advisory is due to heavy rainfall and is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.

Stormwater runoff can impact the bathing water quality by causing elevated =-bacteria levels, which could exceed the level standards imposed by New York state for bathing water quality.

According to the Department of Health the advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m. unless there is more rain or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels.

The 14 North Shore beaches in Nassau County impacted by the advisory are:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

A river beach in Belmar, New Jersey, was also closed for several days last week after sewage seeped into the water, environmental officials said. It has since reopened.

