An advisory against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches was issued Monday by the Nassau County Department of Health.
According to officials, the advisory is due to heavy rainfall and is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.
Stormwater runoff can impact the bathing water quality by causing elevated =-bacteria levels, which could exceed the level standards imposed by New York state for bathing water quality.
According to the Department of Health the advisory will be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m. unless there is more rain or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels.
The 14 North Shore beaches in Nassau County impacted by the advisory are:
Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
A river beach in Belmar, New Jersey, was also closed for several days last week after sewage seeped into the water, environmental officials said. It has since reopened.