What to Know A 6-year-old boy was groped as he stood next to his mother inside a bookstore in Union Square, police say

The man touched the boy's buttocks and groin inside the Barnes and Noble on 14th Street and then ran off, the NYPD says

The suspect, described as being around 20 years old, was last seen wearing jeans and white sneakers; Witnesses are urged to call authorities

Police are on the hunt for a man who they say groped a six-year-old boy at Barnes and Noble in Union Square as he stood right by his mother.

It was Wednesday around 4 p.m. the man walked up to the boy in the bookstore on 17th Street and grabbed the child’s buttocks and groin, according to the NYPD. The suspect then quickly ran off.

Police said the young boy was standing just a couple of feet away from his mother when the man groped him. The boy was not injured, officials said.

The suspect, described as being around 20 years old, was last seen wearing jeans and white sneakers. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.