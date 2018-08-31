Man Gropes 6-Year-Old Boy Next to His Mother at Union Square Barnes and Noble: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Gropes 6-Year-Old Boy Next to His Mother at Union Square Barnes and Noble: NYPD

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Gropes 6-Year-Old Boy Next to His Mother at Union Square Barnes and Noble: NYPD

    What to Know

    • A 6-year-old boy was groped as he stood next to his mother inside a bookstore in Union Square, police say

    • The man touched the boy's buttocks and groin inside the Barnes and Noble on 14th Street and then ran off, the NYPD says

    • The suspect, described as being around 20 years old, was last seen wearing jeans and white sneakers; Witnesses are urged to call authorities

    Police are on the hunt for a man who they say groped a six-year-old boy at Barnes and Noble in Union Square as he stood right by his mother.

    It was Wednesday around 4 p.m. the man walked up to the boy in the bookstore on 17th Street and grabbed the child’s buttocks and groin, according to the NYPD. The suspect then quickly ran off.

    Police said the young boy was standing just a couple of feet away from his mother when the man groped him. The boy was not injured, officials said. 

    The suspect, described as being around 20 years old, was last seen wearing jeans and white sneakers. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

    One-Time Priciest Downtown Penthouse on the Market Again

    A $45M Bargain: One-Time Costliest Downtown Penthouse on the Market Again With Price Cut
    CORE

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us