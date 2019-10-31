Man Breaks Into Barclays, Steals Bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue and iPads: Police - NBC New York
Man Breaks Into Barclays, Steals Bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue and iPads: Police

He made his way into the arena by "compromising" a side entrance door off Dean Street early Sunday

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man broke into Barclays and stole a brand new bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue and three iPads before fleeing over the weekend, cops say

    • He made his way into the arena by "compromising" a side entrance door off Dean Street early Sunday

    • Police released a surveillance image of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Cops are looking for a man who broke into the Barclays Center and stole an unopened bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue -- at least $179.99 a pop -- along with three iPads before fleeing the arena over the weekend, authorities say. 

    The man, who was wearing a lanyard and a black hat with a B on it, "compromised" the side entrance door off Dean Street shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and made his way inside the stadium. No cash was taken -- just the booze and the computers, police say. 

    The suspect was last seen running north on Flatbush Avenue. Police released a surveillance image of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

