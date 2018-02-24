Barber Attacked With Baseball Bat After Haircut: Police

The NYPD released this surveillance video of three suspects accused of beating a barber in the Bronx. (Published 6 hours ago)

A man refused to pay a barber for his haircut, then struck him with a brush, police said.

The two continued fighting outside the barbershop, where two other people joined in and the barber was struck twice with a baseball bat, the NYPD said.

The 53-year-old barber suffered a broken elbow and needed 15 stitches to his face near his eye after the Feb. 16 attack, police said.

The dispute began at the Diamond Cuts barber shop on East Tremont Avenue near Lafontaine Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

The customer refused to pay for a haircut, struck the barber with a brush, then went outside, police said.

The barber followed him and a man and a woman joined the fight. The woman hit the barber twice and the man hit him with a baseball bat.

The three attackers fled in a 2014 Nissan Altima with the New Jersey license plate number E24-FZX.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

