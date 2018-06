The scene of a bar stabbing and slashing in midtown east.

An argument at a bar on Manhattan's east side on Saturday ended with one man stabbed and four others slashed, police said.

The men were hurt shortly after midnight at the Turtle Bay Club at 52nd Street and Second Avenue, the NYPD said.

The attacker fled the scene.

A man in his 20s was stabbed and brought to Cornell Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Four other men were slashed, police said. They were expected to survive their injuries.