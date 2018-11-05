What to Know Three women are in custody in connection with a banner or sheet unfurled on the Manhattan Bridge Monday

Three women are in custody in connection with some sort of banner or sheet that was unfurled across part of the Manhattan Bridge early Monday, police say.

Cops said the women were taken to the Fifth Precinct after the 7 a.m. incident; charges are pending against them.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed what appeared to be a pinkish banner stretched across about five links of the security fence. Part of it, apparently with a knot at the bottom, was flung over the bridge and draped toward the water.

It wasn't clear if anything had been written on the banner.