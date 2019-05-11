FBI: Bank Robber Just Released From Jail Strikes Again

The FBI released these images from surveillance footage of a man who robbed an Apple Bank in the Bronx.

A man who recently got out of jail for robbing banks is believed to have struck again, this time holding up a bank in the Bronx, the FBI said Saturday.

Jamie Frierson, known as the "Broadway Bandit," was released from prison where he served less than a year for seven bank robberies, the FBI said.

Now investigators believe he robbed the Apple Bank on East Fordham Road in the Bronx on Wednesday. He allegedly handed a teller a note that said he was armed and wanted money.

No one was hurt. The FBI didn't say whether he got any money.

Frierson, now 49, was convictied of robbing seven banks in Manhattan over two weeks in 2017. In those robberies, he handed the tellers a note saying he was armed and asking for money. The banks were in midtown, the Upper West Side and Harlem. Altogether, Frierson made off with thousands of dollars.

He was convicted of robbery and attempted robbery after a three-day trial in 2018.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 212-384-5000 or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.