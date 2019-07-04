Ban on All Activity in Lake Hopatcong Still in Effect for July Fourth Holiday Weekend - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Your Guide to July 4th Celebrations in NYC

Everything you need to know about Independence Day fun

Ban on All Activity in Lake Hopatcong Still in Effect for July Fourth Holiday Weekend

Several people have already gotten mild skin rashes from touching the water

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Algae Forces Lake Hopatcong to Close in New Jersey

    No swimming, boating, water-skiing — even touching the water is not allowed as environmental officials try to treat a dangerous algae bloom in Lake Hopatcong that can cause rashes. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    What to Know

    • New Jersey environmental officials say people still shouldn't swim or do anything in Lake Hopatcong over the July Fourth weekend

    • Recreational watersports like personal watercraft use, water-skiing, paddle-boarding, canoeing or kayaking are all prohibited due to algae

    • Several people have already gotten mild skin rashes from touching the water, and the warning could remain "for weeks, if not longer"

    New Jersey environmental officials say people still shouldn't swim or do anything in Lake Hopatcong over the July Fourth weekend due to the presence of an extensive harmful algal bloom.

    Recreational watersports such as personal watercraft use, water-skiing, paddle-boarding, canoeing or kayaking are all prohibited as the level of harmful algea is still too high.

    People are also urged not eat fish caught in the lake or windsurf, kayak, paddleboard or ride Jet Skis there. Pet owners should also keep their animals clear of the lake.

    Photos of Bird With Cigarette in Its Mouth Spark OutragePhotos of Bird With Cigarette in Its Mouth Spark Outrage

    A now viral photo of a tiny black skimmer chick with a cigarette butt in its beak prompts calls for a littering crackdown on Florida beaches. WFLA's Jamel Lanee reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    Officials say the advisory could remain in place "for weeks, if not longer." They note several people have already gotten mild skin rashes from touching the water.

    People along the lake began reporting blooms on June 17. Since then the Department of Environmental Protection says it's received 30 more reports of blooms in the 4-square-mile lake which straddles the border of Sussex and Morris counties.

    Parents Accused of Shocking Abuse, Killing Pets to Punish KidsParents Accused of Shocking Abuse, Killing Pets to Punish Kids

    New Mexico parents are accused of horrifying child abuse, including torture and boiling puppies alive to punish their children. WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some viewers. KOB's Brittany Costello reports.

    (Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us