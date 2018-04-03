What to Know Officials wouldn't say how they discovered the mail was missing, saying only they were led to the home through a tip

Authorities say they've recovered dozens of bags of mail from a Long Island home, though no one has yet been arrested in the case.

Postal inspectors went to a home on West Alder Road in Bellmore at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the bags of missing mail, according to Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Modafferi.

It's not clear if a postal employee lives at the home. The investigation is still in its early stages, according to Modafferi, but there is potential for criminal charges.

Authorities wouldn't disclose how they discovered the mail was missing, saying only they were led to the home through a tip.