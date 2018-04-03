Dozens of Bags of Missing Mail Found at Long Island Home: Authorities - NBC New York
Dozens of Bags of Missing Mail Found at Long Island Home: Authorities

By Erica Byfield

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Officials wouldn't say how they discovered the mail was missing, saying only they were led to the home through a tip

    • The bags -- dozens of them -- of missing mail were found at a home on West Alder Road in Bellmore Tuesday

    • The investigation is still in its early stages, but there is potential for criminal charges

    Authorities say they've recovered dozens of bags of mail from a Long Island home, though no one has yet been arrested in the case. 

    Postal inspectors went to a home on West Alder Road in Bellmore at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the bags of missing mail, according to Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Modafferi.

    It's not clear if a postal employee lives at the home. The investigation is still in its early stages, according to Modafferi, but there is potential for criminal charges. 

    Authorities wouldn't disclose how they discovered the mail was missing, saying only they were led to the home through a tip. 

