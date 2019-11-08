Bagel Shop Employee Serves Up a Dance Competition

You'll certainly find world famous baking at Kossar’s Bagels and Bialys, but if you’re lucky, you might also be invited to an impromptu dance party.

As four-and-a-half-year-old Rima Odette Levitt and six-year-old Ludivine Gussie Levitt were waiting for the bus with their mom on Tuesday, the duo decided to break out some spontaneous dance moves in front of the bagel shop’s window.

Catching the attention of Kossar’s staff, Rima and Ludivine soon found themselves exchanging dance moves with a Kossar’s employee. As the siblings mimicked every motion from swimming, scuba diving and even some iconic "Thriller" moves, the fun was caught on video by their mother, Kama Geary.

“The girls recognized someone kind and fun!” said Geary, “I did too and happy he took a few moments to share with us. It’s a reminder of what NYC is really about, the people and the energy.”

Kossar's could not immediately be reached for comment on Geary's call to make the worker "employee of the month."