Bag of Human Remains Found Hanging on Door of NJ Snack Stand

Employees at a New Jersey food stand stumbled upon a gruesome discovery when they arrived at work Monday morning, finding a bag of bones hanging on the door to the shop — and officials believe the remains could be from a human.

Workers at the Stateline Lookout food stand in Palisades Interstate Park found the bag around 8 a.m., and immediately contacted police after seeing what appeared to be bones inside the plastic bag, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Officers from the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department concluded that the bones were similar to a human’s, and contacted the Bergen County medical examiner to launch an investigation.

The remains have not yet been identified, and police are trying to contact the person who found the remains in order to get more information on where the bones may have been initially discovered, county prosecutor Mark Musella said in a press release.

There was a man who leapt to his death last week from the lookout, the Daily Voice reported, which is almost 500 feet above the Hudson River across from Yonkers. It is not yet known if the remains are from the man.

Anyone with information regarding the discovery or person who found the remains is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit at 201-226-5500.