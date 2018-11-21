Police feared a duffel bag found in Yonkers had explosives inside, but what they found was even more gruesome. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

The dead body found stuffed in a duffel bag and dumped by a Westchester bank was a Virginia man, police say.

A worker at the Wells Fargo bank on Odell Avenue in Yonkers called police Monday to report a suspicious bag sitting near some dumpsters by the bank, less than 100 yards from a busy CVS.

On Wednesday, police revealed that the person stuffed in the bag was a black male who had died of multiple, severe stabwounds to his back, torso, neck and head which had apparently killed him.

The victim has been identified as Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne, a 24-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Virginia.

"It's really chilling," said Yonkers resident Tiffany McRae said of the discovery. "That's extreme, and makes you feel a little unsafe."

Investigators are actively following up leads to identify who killed Cortez-Seaborne and where. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724.