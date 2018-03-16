Bag Containing Human Remains Found Along Cliff in New Jersey

A plastic bag containing human remains was discovered along a cliff in northern New Jersey Wednesday, authorities say.

Landscapers contracted by the city of West New York, New Jersey, to clean a cliff area near Hillside Road discovered the remains, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation confirmed the findings were human remains, but they have still not been identified. It is also not clear at this point how long the remains have been there, according to Suarez.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case alongside the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and West New York Police Department.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website. All information will be kept confidential.