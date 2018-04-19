Bad Gas at New Jersey Station Disables Dozen Cars: Police

A batch of bad gasoline pumped into an underground tank at a New Jersey station disabled at least a dozen cars, in some cases leaving the engines smoking, police say.

Ocean Township police said 12 drivers have filed complaints after getting the bad gas from Sunoco on Route 35 at Sunset Avenue.

Lt. Timothy Torchia told NJ.com the cars had become disabled after the gas was pumped: "The cars became bogged down and they needed to pull off the road."

Torchia said the bad batch was delivered just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, and drivers began experiencing problems after that.

"It's not a criminal matter or anything like that," he said, adding he had no other reporters of contaminated fuel at other gas stations.

A Monmouth County spokeswoman told NJ101.5 that water was found in the gas tanks, which will be emptied and inspected several times before new fuel is pumped in.

Anyone with car problems due to the gasoline issue should call 1-800-Sunoco1 to make a claim or obtain more information.

News 4 has reached out to Sunoco for comment.