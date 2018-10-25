What to Know The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a bacterial infection in the neonatal intensive care unit at a New Jersey hospital

The infection could have played a part in an infant's death in late September, but the investigation is still ongoing

The Department’s inspection revealed major infection control deficiencies, health officials say.

The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a bacterial infection in the neonatal intensive care unit at a New Jersey hospital, which could have contributed in the death of an infant.

Health officials announced Thursday that they first became aware of the Acinetobacter baumannii infection at University Hospital in Newark on Oct. 1.

A premature baby who had been cared for at the hospital and had the bacteria was transferred to another facility and passed away toward the end of September, before the Department's notification of problems in the NICU, health officials say.

Because of the other compounding medical conditions the baby had the exact cause of death is still being investigated.

Two DOH teams have been monitoring the situation since last week and have been ensuring that infection control protocols are followed and are tracking cases of the infection.

The Department’s inspection revealed major infection control deficiencies, health officials say.

Though unrelated, this is the second medical facility for children in New Jersey to have a child die recently due in part to poor infection control procedures.

The long-term care medical facility Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is grappling with an adenovirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of seven children.