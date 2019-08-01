Driver Charged With DWI, Other Crimes in Deadly Brooklyn Backhoe Crash - NBC New York
Driver Charged With DWI, Other Crimes in Deadly Brooklyn Backhoe Crash

Published 59 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One man died and another was hurt in a crash with a parked backhoe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities said

    • Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard

    • The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street

    A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter and drug-related crimes in the Brooklyn backhoe crash that killed another man.

    Police said Thursday that Anthony Wallace, of Brooklyn, had been arrested in the crash near Georgia and Atlantic avenues a day earlier. Authorities also identified the victim who lost his life: Tyrone Scott, also of Brooklyn.

    Firefighters said the initial call came in for a cardiac or a respiratory arrest, but it wasn't clear if that medical condition contributed to the crash. Wallace faces a charge of criminal possession of marijuana in addition to the others. It wasn't immediately clear Thursday if he had retained an attorney.

    Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard. The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street. The backhoe sat unmoving nearby.

    Wallace suffered neck and back injuries but was expected to be OK. The investigation is ongoing. 

