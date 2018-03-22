Bach to Take Over the Subway This Weekend

Composer and musician Melissa Dunphy participating in a Bach in the Subway event in Philadelphia.

Commuters are in for a treat this weekend as Bach in the Subways takes over for its seventh year in celebration of the revered composer's 333rd birthday.

Bach in the Subways was an initiative that was started in 2011 by cellist Dale Henderson. He believed that the decline in appreciation for classical music was mainly because of the fact that there was less of an opportunity for people to experience classical music live and up close and personal.

Henderson invited musicians to join him in playing Bach's music throughout various New York City subways, and was joined by two other cellists in his first year.

Participating musicians are urged by Henderson to decline donations, believing that the experience is exponentially more powerful when money is not a contributing factor.

Instead they are encouraged to record their performances, promote their own music, and distribute the cards and fliers available on the organization's website.

In its first few years, the initiative caught on around the world. With over 30 countries participating this year, musicians have expanded from subway platforms out into their favorite spots in their cities.

New Yorkers can expect to hear performances throughout various parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including Columbus Circle, Grand Central Terminal, and Grand Army Plaza.

A full list of performances can be found on the organizations website.